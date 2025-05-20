Weather

Tuesday will be the hottest day this week with possible record-breaking highs

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Tuesday will be hottest day this week with possible record-breaking highs
ORLANDO, Fla. — As our ongoing heat wave continues, Tuesday will be the hottest day in Central Florida this week.

Our area will be hot and mostly dry, with highs in the low-to mid-90s.

Tuesday afternoon will see a peak heat index that will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

There is also a 10% chance of seeing rain and isolated storms Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be hot again with highs in the mid-90s.

A weak front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing some afternoon showers, additional clouds and a small drop in temps.

Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

