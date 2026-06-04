Trump’s approval rating hits another new low on 500th day back in the White House

President Donald Trump’s approval rating hits a new low on the 500th day of his second term, with only 35 percent of Americans approving of his job performance.

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60% are disapproving of his performance and 5% unsure.

The Economist and YouGov poll shows a net approval rating of -25, making Trump the most unpopular president since 2009.

The survey attributes the decline to Operation Epic Fury against Iran and dissatisfaction with the economy.

The results suggest potential consequences for the Republican Party in the upcoming midterms, with Democrats having a strong chance of flipping the House of Representatives.

Trump’s approval ratings on specific issues like inflation, jobs, and foreign policy are also in the negative, indicating widespread dissatisfaction even among his previous supporters.

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