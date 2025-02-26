Local

‘Trump Gaza’ AI video shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Trump and Gaza: President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States should "take over" the war-torn Gaza Strip. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump shared an AI created video showcasing the future of a ‘Trump Gaza’.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The video features images of Gaza refuges entering through a tunnel that leads to the future of a resort style fantasy that shows Trump emplazoned hotels and a golden statue of the President.

READ: Trump’s suggestion the US ‘take over’ the Gaza Strip is rejected by allies and adversaries alike

And even images of what looks like Elon Musk enjoying fine dining by the beach and President Trump sunbathing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It really is something to see.

Check it out here:

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital & Morning Show Producer for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!