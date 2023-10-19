Tropical Storm Tammy could strengthen into hurricane by next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Tammy continues to strengthen as it moves through the central Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tammy is moving west at 17 mph and has maximum winds around 40 mph.

The system is forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the Lesser Antilles on Friday.

Tammy could also bring heavy rain and flash urban flooding for parts of the eastern Caribbean.

Forecast data shows Tammy could strengthen into a hurricane as it turns north early next week.

Thankfully, Tammy is expected to stay away from Florida.

We are also nearing the end of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season, which tends to be much calmer.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to track the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

