Toothpaste brand agrees to $2.9 million settlement

Consumers who purchased certain toothpaste products from Tom’s of Maine between November 21, 2020, and March 6, 2026, may be eligible for a cash payout under a proposed class-action settlement.

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The settlement, stemming from a lawsuit against Tom’s of Maine and its parent company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, addresses concerns raised by federal regulators about manufacturing practices at the company’s facility.

Consumers can file a claim for reimbursement, with refunds capped at three products per claimant with proof of purchase or one product without proof.

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The settlement is pending final approval, with a court hearing scheduled for September 10, 2026, and payments cannot be disbursed until then.

The deadline to file a claim is July 6, 2026.

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