TONIGHT: WFTV to host Orange County mayoral debate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four candidates seeking to become Orange County’s next mayor will take the stage at WFTV for a live debate on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Channel 9 anchors Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski will moderate the debate, giving candidates an opportunity to explain their priorities and answer questions about the issues affecting Orange County residents.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. and will stream live on WFTV.com and WFTV Now.

The candidates participating in the debate are Chris Messina, Tiffany Moore Russell, Stephanie Murphy and Mayra Uribe.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chris Messina

Chris Messina Chris Messina Messina is a technology entrepreneur and businessman.

Chris Messina’s vision for greater Orlando and Orange County is for it to become one of America’s top metropolitan areas through a diversified economy, vibrant and safe neighborhoods, and efficient, transparent government. A tech entrepreneur and education philanthropist, Chris brings over 30 years of business experience.

A Winter Park resident, Chris founded and led several medical technology companies and has served on multiple boards, including industry consortiums, hospitals, and educational non-profits. He has been married for over 20 years to his wife Julie, a naturalized U.S. citizen. They have three children—two attending Florida colleges and one at an Orange County Christian school, where Chris volunteers as a football coach. He holds an MBA from Harvard, a BS in Economics, and a Master’s in City & Regional Planning from Rutgers.

Tiffany Moore Russell

Tiffany Moore Russell Tiffany Moore Russell Moore Russell is the Orange County clerk of courts.

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell is a lifelong Orange County resident, attorney, and proven public servant running for Orange County Mayor to build a safer, more affordable, and more prosperous future for every resident. She is committed to responsive government that puts residents first.

Elected to the Orange County Commission in 2006, Tiffany became the youngest commissioner in county history, serving District 6 for two terms. In 2014, she made history as Florida’s first African American woman elected Clerk of Court and Orange County’s first African American Clerk, where she modernized services, improved efficiency, and expanded access to justice.

As Mayor, Tiffany will focus on affordable housing, supporting small businesses, workforce development, transportation improvements, and ensuring first responders have the resources to keep communities safe. A dedicated community leader, she is active in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and St. Mark AME Church. She and her husband, Anthony K. Russell, Jr., are raising two sons and remain committed to serving Orange County.

Stephanie Murphy

Stephanie Murphy Stephanie Murphy Murphy is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stephanie Murphy is a mom, businesswoman, and former member of Congress who lives in Orange County and is raising her family here. She is running for Orange County Mayor because she believes this should be the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.

After her family fled Vietnam, they were rescued at sea by the U.S. Navy and built a new life in America. Inspired by her parents’ sacrifice, Stephanie became the first woman in her family to graduate from college. She later served at the Department of Defense before representing Central Florida for three terms in Congress, where she built a reputation for bringing people together and delivering results.

Stephanie believes Orange County must address rising costs, traffic, and economic opportunity. As Mayor, she will work to expand attainable housing, reduce congestion, create better-paying jobs, and build an economy that works for residents and families.

Mayra Uribe

Mayra Uribe Mayra Uribe Uribe is an Orange County commissioner.

Uribe is an Orange County commissioner.

Mayra Uribe was elected to the Board of Orange County Commission District 3 in 2018 and has since been re-elected in 2020 and 2024. She is an Orlando native, born and raised in the district she represents. Mayra is of Colombian and Argentinean descent and celebrates the diversity in herself and in our community.

Mayra is a business owner who understands the concerns of those calling Central Florida home. While the economy has strengthened for some, not everyone feels that the County has done enough to address their needs.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Each candidate will receive 90 seconds for an opening statement and 90 seconds to answer questions posed during the debate.

The moderators may allow a 45-second rebuttal when appropriate. Each candidate will also receive 60 seconds for a closing statement.

Separate random drawings will determine the order of the opening and closing statements.

SUBMIT A QUESTION

Channel 9 is inviting viewers to suggest questions for the candidates.

Email your question to news@wftv.com with the subject line “ORANGE COUNTY DEBATE QUESTION.”

Please include your full name and the Orange County community where you live. Questions may be edited for clarity, and submitting a question does not guarantee that it will be used during the debate.

HOW TO WATCH

What: WFTV Orange County mayoral debate

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m.

Moderators: Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski

Where to watch: WFTV.com and WFTV Now

Return to this page on debate night to watch the event live. A replay will be added after the debate.

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