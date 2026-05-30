Toddler in critical condition after being found in Sanford lake

SANFORD, Fla. — A 2-year-old child was found in a life-threatening condition after being found in a lake on Friday in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Palmetto Avenue after receiving a report of a missing child.

As officers arrived at the scene, they were notified that the child had been located in a nearby lake.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

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