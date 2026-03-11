Judge denies bond for 2 Lake Brantley HS students accused of plotting classmate’s murder

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, were back in court on March 11 for a bond hearing. The girls, who attended Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, have been charged with attempted murder.

10:30 a.m. update:

A judge decided in court Wednesday morning that Valdez and Lippert will remain in the jail. The next court hearing for both teens has been set for April 29.

Original story:

Two high school students accused of plotting to kill a classmate in Seminole County are expected to ask a judge for bond Wednesday morning.

Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, have been charged with attempted murder.

Lake Brantley students arrested (WFTV)

Altamonte Springs police investigators said the teens took a knife to Lake Brantley High School with the intent to kill another student.

Both suspects have been held on no bond since their arrests in January.

Lake Brantley High School FILE IMAGE: Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Fla. (WFTV Staff)

On the day of their arrest, the girls were put into the back of the same patrol car. As WFTV previously reported, the move allowed officers to listen in to a conversation between the girls, who didn’t realize they were being recorded. Their conversation included jokes about mug shots, discussions about how much prison time they’d receive, and frustrations one of their friends snitched, officers said.

Prosecutors are now using that conversation as ammunition against Valdez and Lippert as they push a judge to keep the girls behind bars.

Investigators reported the girls shared an obsession with the shooter of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut and intended to kill the victim because they believed he resembled the gunman. According to police reports, the girls planned to use the victim’s blood in a ritual to “bring back to life” the Sandy Hook shooter.

Channel 9’s Martha Sugalski recently spoke to the mother of the student investigators say was the intended target.

Jenifer, who also works as a speech-language pathologist at the school, described the emotional toll as a constant struggle that has affected her ability to sleep and eat.

Channel 9 will be in court Wednesday morning for the 9 a.m. bond hearing for Valdez and Lippert.

Watch Eyewitness News starting at noon for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group