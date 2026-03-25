Today is “National Manatee Day!”

ORLANDO, Fla. — "Manatee Appreciation Day" is an annual opportunity celebrated on the last Wednesday, of March, to raise awareness for imperiled manatees & their aquatic habitat.

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Founded by the Save the Manatee Club, an organization co-founded by singer Jimmy Buffett. As well as, former U.S. Senator, and Florida Governor Bob Graham.

Celebrate the day with us by learning more about manatees, attending our webinar, participating in fun activities, and following along with more fun on social media!

"Manatee Appreciation Day" is the perfect time to show your love and commitment to safeguarding these incredible aquatic mammals, for today and future generations. “We need your help today to ensure a better future for manatees tomorrow,” support manatee protection: HERE.

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