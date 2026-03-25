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Today is “National Manatee Day!”

West Indian manatees in the United States are protected under federal law by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, and the Endangered Species Act of 1973; West Indian manatees are also protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978.

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Florida manatee (WFTV-ABC 9) Eyewitness News Captures Florida Manatee in the wild.
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — "Manatee Appreciation Day" is an annual opportunity celebrated on the last Wednesday, of March, to raise awareness for imperiled manatees & their aquatic habitat.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Founded by the Save the Manatee Club, an organization co-founded by singer Jimmy Buffett. As well as, former U.S. Senator, and Florida Governor Bob Graham.

Celebrate the day with us by learning more about manatees, attending our webinar, participating in fun activities, and following along with more fun on social media!

"Manatee Appreciation Day" is the perfect time to show your love and commitment to safeguarding these incredible aquatic mammals, for today and future generations. “We need your help today to ensure a better future for manatees tomorrow,” support manatee protection: HERE.

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Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.



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