Today: Court hearing for Marion County woman accused of shooting neighbor through front door

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman charged with manslaughter is expected to be back in court Wednesday in Marion County.

Susan Lorincz and her attorneys are scheduled to appear for a case update at 9 a.m.

Nearly five months ago, sheriff’s investigators said Lorincz, 58, shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, 35, through the door of her home.

PREVIOUS: ‘Not justifiable’: Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor through door in Marion County

Deputies said it happened on June 2, after Owens went to Lorincz’s apartment to talk about a dispute involving Owens’ children and Lorincz.

Owens’ children said Lorincz threw a skate at them and shouted racial slurs while they played in a field next to her home.

Ajike Owens / Susan Lorincz The Ocala community is honoring the life of a local mother who was shot and killed in front of one of her children as the woman who pulled the trigger sits in jail. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Lorincz has been locked up at the Marion County Jail since her arrest on June 6.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants bond for woman accused of killing neighbor while shooting through door

Detectives said Lorincz claimed she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door before she fired the shot from inside the apartment.

If convicted of manslaughter, Lorincz could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Jury selection for her trial set to start Nov. 13th.

Channel 9 will be on hand for Wednesday morning’s court hearing.

PREVIOUS: Susan Lorincz charged with manslaughter, not murder, for death of AJ Owens, state attorney says

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group