Today: City of Winter Park to discuss future of 1930s-era Merrywood estate

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park city leaders on Wednesday will discuss the future of a large lakefront lot and home situated along Lake Osceola.

Drone 9 recently flew over the Merrywood estate along Palmer Avenue.

The 1939 home sits on about four acres of land and was designed by architect James Gamble Rogers II.

Merrywood in Winter Park City officials will consider allowing the lakefront lot the home sits on to be divided. Some residents hope to keep the 1939 mansion from being demolished. (WFTV staff)

The woman who recently inherited the home got a permit to demolish it.

But some people are asking the city to save it.

Merrywood in Winter Park City officials will consider allowing the lakefront lot the home sits on to be divided. Some residents hope to keep the 1939 mansion from being demolished. (WFTV staff)

The owner has offered to divide the land and preserve the home. But lakefront lots cannot be split in Winter Park.

City officials will consider if they will make an exception to this rule.

The Winter Park City Commission meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Winter Park City Hall.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Merrywood in Winter Park City officials will consider allowing the lakefront lot the home sits on to be divided. Some residents hope to keep the 1939 mansion from being demolished. (WFTV staff)

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