Today: Calm start, but damaging winds & hail possible by afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Brian Shields we’ll see a mild and dry start today.

But don’t let the weather fool you when you step outside this morning.

Channel 9′s team of meteorologists has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day for Central Florida.

Rain and storms will begin to work their way in by late morning and continue through the afternoon.

The storms will move from west to east.

Damaging winds and some hail are possible, along with a small tornado risk, Shields said.

The system will move out of the Channel 9 viewing area Wednesday evening.

Behind this front, Shields said we can expect great weather, with lots of sun for the end of the week.

Weekend highs will be in the 70s.

Morning forecast: Wednesday, April 3 (WFTV)

