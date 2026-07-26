Titusville police seek public help after gunfire strikes occupied home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are asking for the public’s help after an occupied home was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning.

According to the Titusville Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thomas Street.

Investigators said two people walked up to the home, allegedly fired multiple shots into the residence, and then fled to a nearby vehicle.

Police said no one inside the home was injured.

Surveillance video released by the department shows two individuals investigators believe may be connected to the shooting. Another video appears to show the vehicle believed to have been used in the incident.

Investigators believe the suspects left in a newer-model white sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz or a Lincoln.

“People should have the right to feel safe in their house and not worry about having bullets going to their house,” Interim Police Chief Tyler Wright said.

Wright said investigators believe the vehicle was driving around the area before the shooting.

“I believe our investigators have uncovered that the vehicle was driving in the area, so that typically tells us that whoever this is, maybe they’re looking for somebody or trying to see if anybody’s home,” Wright said.

Police said the shooting showed “a reckless disregard for human life.”

The shooting is one of several reported in the area in recent weeks. However, investigators said they have not determined whether this case is connected to the others.

“At this stage, we don’t know if this one is connected to those shootings or if this is a random one-off compared to those other ones that we’ve been looking into,” Wright said.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance or doorbell camera footage from around the time of the shooting that could help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

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