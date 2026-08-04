Tim Wilkins looks to ‘bridge the gap’ between new and old Florida in District 11 race

ORLANDO, Fla. — Between the expansion of the Orlando metro, the growth of the Villages, developments in Clermont, Windermere, Winter Garden, even up into the Apopka area, and the continued health of agriculture and citrus in the area, District 11 has become one of the most diverse congressional districts in the state.

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That also makes it one of the more interesting races in the state after longtime representative for District 11 Daniel Webster announced his retirement back in April.

Tim Wilkins believes it’s a race that should go to someone who lives in the district and someone who can bridge the gap of needs in a district faced with major growth while protecting its old Florida roots.

The former Marine, comedian, and entrepreneur said as much during an interview during Orlando’s Morning News. Here’s that conversation from Tuesday:

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