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Tiger Woods in Another Serious Car Accident, Deputies Confirm

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 2pm

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Tiger Woods has been involved in another serious car crash.

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ABC News reporting the 50-year-old crashed in Jupiter Island on Friday, citing the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no immediate word on Woods’ condition.

Woods was previously involved in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles County in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.



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