Tiger Woods in Another Serious Car Accident, Deputies Confirm

Tiger Woods has been involved in another serious car crash.

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ABC News reporting the 50-year-old crashed in Jupiter Island on Friday, citing the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no immediate word on Woods’ condition.

Woods was previously involved in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles County in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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