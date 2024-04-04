News

Thursday: Refreshing & breezy in Central Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brian Shields, WFTV.com

Morning forecast: Thursday, April 4 (Brian Shields, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cool morning will lead to a refreshing and breezy afternoon.

Expect lots of sun in Central Florida as high temperatures reach the middle 70s on Thursday.

WFTV Thursday forecast (WFTV staff)

Cool air is on tap again overnight, as temps dip into the 50s.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said our northern zones may even see some readings in the 40s early Friday.

WFTV Thursday forecast (WFTV staff)

Shields said there’s “amazing weather ahead,” as our forecast looks nice and pleasant through the weekend and into next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:


