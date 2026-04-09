Thousands of Central Florida middle schoolers to explore careers at JA Inspire Orange

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Central Florida middle school students will head to Addition Financial Arena next week for a large-scale career event designed to help them start thinking about life after high school.

Junior Achievement of Central Florida says more than 3,500 eighth graders are expected to attend JA Inspire Orange on April 14, where local businesses and organizations will introduce students to career paths through hands-on exhibits and demonstrations.

The event will take place on the University of Central Florida campus and will feature companies from across multiple industries, including Staples, one of the event’s major corporate participants.

Organizers say students will have the chance to learn about careers in fields such as logistics, sales, marketing, cybersecurity and other industries that often shape Central Florida’s workforce.

Staples employees will also introduce students to teen employment opportunities and discuss how different roles inside a large company connect together.

The goal, organizers say, is to reach students early enough that career exposure can influence the classes they choose in high school.

Many students attending may not have regular access to career mentorship at home, making direct contact with professionals especially valuable, according to event leaders.

Karen Revels, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Florida, and Cristina Gonzalez, chief legal officer for Staples, are expected to speak during the event and discuss why career awareness at the middle school level is increasingly important.

Organizers say the expo is designed to help students connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities while giving them a better understanding of what different jobs actually look like day to day.

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