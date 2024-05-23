Things to do: Memorial Day, Sunset at the Zoo, Collet-A-Con & more events this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s an eventful Memorial Day weekend in Central Florida.
On Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th, enjoy Memorial 4 Day Weekend at Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee with different events each day.
On Friday, May 24th, enjoy Sunset at the Zoo: Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens beginning at 5 p.m.
On Friday, May 24th, the Orlando Pride square off against the Portland Thorns at Inter&Co. Stadium.
Game-time is 7 p.m.
On Saturday, May 25th, and Sunday, May 26th, go to Collect-A-Con at the Orange County Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, May 25th, Orlando City SC clashes with the Columbus Crew at Inter&Co. Stadium.
Game-time is 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, May 25th, the Remember & Honor: Memorial 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort.
On Sunday, May 26th, the Orlando Predators battle the Nashville Kats at the Kia Center.
Game-time is 1 p.m.
