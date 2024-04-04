Things to do: Art in Bloom, Boat Show, Spring Fiesta & more events in Central Florida this weekend

Orlando, FL — Spring is in the air this weekend in Central Florida.
On Friday, April 5th, & Saturday, April 6th, the Orlando Solar Bears clash with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Kia Center.
Game-time on both nights is 7 p.m.
On Friday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 7th, the Orlando Boat Show goes on at the Orange County Convention Center.
On Friday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 7th, Art in Bloom returns at the Orlando Museum of Art.
On Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, enjoy the 35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, Spring Fever in the Garden goes on in downtown historic Winter Garden.
On Sunday, April 7th, enjoy Family Fun Day at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 1 to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, April 7th, the Orlando Magic battle the Chicago Bulls at the Kia Center.
Game-time is 6 p.m.
