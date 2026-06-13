Ten years later, Orlando remembers Pulse victims at former nightclub site

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the ten-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, the somber site of the now-demolished club was heavy with the weight of grieving visitors.

All day Friday, Orlando residents and some from as far away as Detroit, Michigan paid their respects to the 49 lives stolen on June 12th, 2016.

Orlando resident Jose Luis spent hours at the site on the corner of Orange Avenue and W. Esther St., carefully laying down 49 roses in ribbon laced vases.

Through tears, Jose Luis said he is doing this because 10 years later, “half his heart” remains at the site where the nightclub stood.

He lost two friends in the massacre, Joel Rayon Paniagua and Edward Sotomayor Jr.

“It’s hard to believe that ten years have passed. I still haven’t process that,” said Jose Luis “I remember them with great affection.”

On Friday, many stopped by to whisper words of prayer, some touching their hands to the names of the victims listed on the fence that warps around the site.

Dolores Garnett told Channel 9 she remembers living in Orlando and waking up to the news of the mass shooting ten years ago.

“I remember this too well. But it’s just so sad, so many people gone,” said Garnett.

She remembers the aftermath of the tragedy and how the community came together. Deciding to make the trip to the site Friday.

“ I said today is the day I’m going to go by and just pay my respects,” said Garnett.

Meg Rohrer visited Orlando from Detroit, Michigan Friday. She stopped by the site with a group of friends.

“It feels quite heavy and important to kind of sit with it. I mean, on any occasion, but especially today,” said Rohrer.

Rohrer remembers the attack from news reports ten years ago and said it was shocking for the entire nation, especially for those who identified as LGBTQ.

“It just was really scary and yeah it felt like such a targeted attack on queerness,” said Rohrer, “I felt the draw to come here and see like the way that queer communities and families are honoring each other.”

On Friday, many of the visitors who stopped by the site stated they would be attending the city’s Pulse 2026 Remembrance Ceremony.

The event began at 5:30 featuring musical performances, a candlelight ceremony, and a reading of the 49 names.now-demolished

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