Teen suspected in Lake Brantley attempted murder plot faces judge on child exploitation charge

LAKE BRANTLEY, Fla. — One of the teens suspected of plotting to kill a classmate at Lake Brantley High School, Isabella Valdez, has made a first appearance on new charges related to child pornography found on her phone.

Valdez appeared before a judge today, facing 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, as announced by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday.

While the charges are unrelated to her original charges, the evidence was found during that investigation.

Authorities announced that, through a search warrant, they found multiple pieces of child sexual abuse material involving children as young as 3 years old on Valdez’s phone.

Investigators say the Cybercrime Task Force opened an investigation in February after the Altamonte Springs Police Department found evidence of child sexual abuse on her phone during the attempted murder investigation.

Investigators say Valdez and another classmate, 14-year-old Lois Lippert, brought a knife to school with the intent to kill one of their classmates.

Channel 9 spoke exclusively with that classmate’s mother after the charges were announced.

Valdez has been held in the Seminole County Jail since January without bond. She is being tried as an adult for both the original charges and the new charges stemming from FDLE’s investigation.

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