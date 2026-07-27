Teen e-bike takeover in downtown Orlando leads to charges, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several people are facing charges following what Orlando police describe as a large teen takeover in the downtown area earlier this month.

The Orlando Police Department shared a video showing large groups of juveniles riding e-bikes through downtown streets.

In the footage, groups of riders appear to cut through intersections, run red lights, and block an emergency vehicle attempting to move through traffic.

According to a statement from police, the incident happened earlier this month and led to enforcement action by officers.

The videos sparked reactions from visitors in downtown Orlando, who shared their thoughts about the scenes captured by police.

OPD said officers also towed several bikes that were not properly registered.

Police did not provide additional details about the number of people facing charges or the specific charges involved.

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