Teen arrested for shooting that injured 10 at Sanford event center charged as adult

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The 16-year-old boy arrested in a shooting that hurt 10 people in Sanford more than two weeks ago appeared in court on adult charges Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Bouie Jr. is being held without bond after facing a judge in Seminole County.

He’s charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Bouie was arrested moments after investigators say he opened fire inside Cabana Live in Sanford, where he wasn’t even allowed to be.

Christopher BOUIE JR (16) now charged as an adult facing five (5) counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder While Discharging a Firearm (F2) in the April 28th shooting at Cabana Live in Sanford. All charges & more at: https://t.co/ltfiX0P6X6 pic.twitter.com/lVi9Eyb0yp — State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) May 14, 2024

Surveillance video shows the moment deputies say Bouie opened fire at the crowd.

According to the sheriff’s office, everything started with an argument.

“We don’t know yet if there’s a connection between Bouie,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma explained in a briefing the day after the shooting. “We’re assuming that a physical altercation is what sparked Bouie pulling out that firearm and firing shots.”

No one died in the shooting, thanks in part to security guard BJ Brookins, who tackled the gunman.

“I saw the fight started, and as I started walking towards that situation is when the young man pulled out,” Brookins recalled during an interview with Channel 9.

Bouie’s next court date is set for June 18th.

According to Criminal Attorney Adam Pollack, if found guilty, Bouie faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

