Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 4-year-old at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager has been arrested linked to the death of a 4-year-old at an Orlando apartment last month, Orlando Police Department says.

Police reported that Brandon Sir Nevaeh McCloud, 18, was apprehended by the Orlando Police Fugitive Task Force on the morning of August 5. He faces a manslaughter charge.

The arrest is connected to a shooting that occurred around 11:34 a.m. on July 17 at the Stella West Apartments on Bent Willow Circle. When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child who had been shot.

The child was taken to a hospital but later died from their injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives determined McCloud was handling a firearm in a careless manner, which resulted in the child’s death, police said.

McCloud has been charged under Florida’s manslaughter statute.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Orlando police said no additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

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