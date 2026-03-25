Target tightens employee dress policy

Target is implementing stricter uniform rules for its employees to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

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Employees will now be required to wear the company’s iconic red shirts and blue jeans or khakis, or a skirt, or a company-issued red vest, while prohibiting different shades of crimson and large labels.

Target will provide a free red shirt to all employees and a coupon for 50% off denim.

These changes are part of Target’s efforts to create a more consistent and recognizable in-store experience for customers.

The retail giant is also investing billions in building and revamping stores, as well as in-store training and payroll to drive greater consistency and improve the overall shopping experience.

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