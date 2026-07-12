Tampa man sentenced to 15 years for possessing child abuse material

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Raymond Robinson, Jr., 44, of Tampa, has been sentenced by a U.S. District Judge to 15 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. The sentence was for the transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting an actual minor.

Robinson was found guilty following a bench trial on Dec. 5, 2025. According to court documents, Robinson knowingly transported and possessed the CSAM.

According to court documents, Robinson created the CSAM by editing thousands of images and videos. These edits were made to depict the face of a known minor female. Robinson then shared this material with others online.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Tampa Police Department investigated the case.

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