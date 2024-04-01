Suspension possible after Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is checking with the governor’s office on a possible move to suspend Orlando city Commissioner Regina Hill.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The possible change comes as the Orlando City Commission plans to meet at 2 p.m. on Monday.
It remains to be seen if Hill will attend the meeting.
Read: Three possible candidates exploring campaigns to replace Regina Hill
Hill was arrested last week after a year-long investigation into allegations of exploitation of an elderly woman who lives in her district.
Hill is accused of spending more than $100,000 of that woman’s money for things like a facelift, dental surgery and home renovations.
Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges
Hill denies these accusations.
Channel 9 will have a crew at the Orlando City Commission’s meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Read: Who is Regina Hill, the Orlando city commissioner who was arrested?
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group