Suspension possible after Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is checking with the governor’s office on a possible move to suspend Orlando city Commissioner Regina Hill.

The possible change comes as the Orlando City Commission plans to meet at 2 p.m. on Monday.

It remains to be seen if Hill will attend the meeting.

Hill was arrested last week after a year-long investigation into allegations of exploitation of an elderly woman who lives in her district.

Hill is accused of spending more than $100,000 of that woman’s money for things like a facelift, dental surgery and home renovations.

Hill denies these accusations.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the Orlando City Commission’s meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

