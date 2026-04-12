Suspect killed by deputy after fleeing stabbing scene, sheriff says

LEESBURG, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff’s Department reports that on April 12th, a deputy shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Leesburg.

According to the report, the suspect was located by the deputy and shot during the encounter. The victim of the stabbing sustained multiple stab wounds, and the deputy who fired his gun will be placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will handle the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

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