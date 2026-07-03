Suspect denied bond after alleged fatal DUI hit-and-run crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A Longwood man remains in the Seminole County Jail after police say he caused a fatal crash while driving under the influence and then left the scene.

O’vante Redding, 22, is charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and vehicular homicide. He appeared before a judge on Thursday and was denied bond.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Danielle Akers was driving on West Lake Mary Boulevard near Wheelhouse Lane when another vehicle struck hers.

A 911 caller reported that Akers was unresponsive and that the other driver had left the scene.

Minutes later, dispatchers received a call about a disabled vehicle about a mile away. When officers arrived, they said they found Redding outside the vehicle and “unaware of his surroundings.”

According to the arrest report, officers also observed that Redding had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Akers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest report states that Redding was taken to the hospital because of injuries suffered in the crash, where he provided a blood sample. Investigators said he could not be interviewed at that time.

Channel 9 reached out to Akers’ family, who said they did not want to comment.

Redding’s private attorney told Channel 9 after the first appearance hearing that the defense will be in contact with the judge assigned to the case and had no further comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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