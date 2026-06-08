Survey says many people feel uninformed about important news topics

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that Americans overwhelmingly believe it is important to stay informed about key issues such as health care, elections, and foreign policy.

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However, the survey revealed that fewer Americans actually feel highly informed about these topics.

The survey included 1,031 respondents who were asked about 11 key issues, with voting and election processes being the only topic where 50% of respondents considered themselves very or extremely informed.

Traditional news media was the most popular source of information across all topics, with social media and government sources following closely behind.

Older respondents were more likely to emphasize the importance of staying informed, while younger adults tended to rely more on social media for information.

Democrats and Republicans showed similar patterns in evaluating the importance of staying informed about various topics, with some discrepancies reflecting party preferences.

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