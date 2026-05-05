Survey: More Americans worried about running out of money than death

A recent survey found that nearly 70% of Americans worry more about running out of money than they do about death.

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Rising costs and economic uncertainty have many people concerned about their financial future, with inflation and high prices contributing to overall economic dissatisfaction.

Generation X harbours the most economic anxiety, with 73% fearing for their finances over death, followed by millennials at 69% and baby boomers at 59%.

The Allianz Life study found 85% of consumers carried some form of personal debt.

In comparison, 26% of the workforce sought help with emergency savings, paying down debt, and overall financial wellness, up from 13% in 2023, according to a 2025 survey of more than 1,000 full-time workers.

Additionally, data from Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies shows that a majority of working-age renters struggle to cover their monthly expenses after paying for housing, highlighting the financial challenges faced by many Americans.

The study indicates a growing awareness of the need for financial planning.

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