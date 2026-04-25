‘Super Clams’ released into Indian River Lagoon to improve water quality

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of so-called “super clams” are now being released into the Indian River Lagoon as part of ongoing efforts to improve water quality and strengthen the local ecosystem.

These clams, raised through aquaculture programs using resilient brood stock, are part of a broader conservation effort from Project SeaSafe and the Indian River Lagoon Clam Restoration Project.

While small in size, their impact is significant. Clams naturally filter water as they feed, helping to improve water quality.

This, in turn, can support healthier conditions for fish and other marine life that depend on the lagoon.

Researchers and volunteers have already introduced millions of clams into the system, aimed at helping stabilize one of Florida’s most fragile estuaries.

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