Sunny and warm weekend ahead with highs in the low 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a sun-filled and warm start to the weekend, and more sun is ahead for Sunday.

A very stray shower will be possible early this evening, but the vast majority of the area will be dry. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

More great weather is ahead for Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the area, with breezy conditions again at the coast. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 80s.

The pleasant conditions march on into next week. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with warmer highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weather pattern becomes stagnant late next week, keeping dry and warm conditions in place. Temps for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The back end of next week does look warm, as the dry stretch will likely continue. Temps to close out next week will be around 90.

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