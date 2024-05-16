Sunny and dry Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After seeing an active rain and storm pattern, Central Florida will start to dry out on Thursday.

Our area will be sunny, hot and dry over the next few days.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach around 93 degrees on Thursday and 95 degrees on Friday.

When you factor in the high humidity our temperatures will feel even hotter, as high as 107 over the weekend.

Our afternoon storm activity will also increase this weekend.

Our next best chance of seeing widespread rain and storms will be Sunday.

Next week looks to be hot and with low rain chances overall.

