Summer storm pattern returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a break from the usual summertime weather, Central Florida is settling back into a more familiar pattern on Wednesday.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy and dry, with rain chances remaining low through the morning and early afternoon.

By Wednesday afternoon, sea breeze boundaries will help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the greatest coverage expected from Orlando westward.

Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 (WFTV)

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s before storms develop.

Looking ahead, an increase in tropical moisture will move into the region by the end of the week, boosting rain and storm chances on Friday and Saturday.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with stronger storms.

Conditions begin to dry out again as we head into next week, but the tradeoff will be rising temperatures. Highs are expected to return to the mid-90s, bringing hotter and more humid conditions back to Central Florida.

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