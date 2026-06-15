Summer-like heat and afternoon storm chances continue this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat is getting turned up across Central Florida this week, with temperatures climbing well above normal while daily rain chances remain in the forecast.

Afternoon high temperatures over the next several days are expected to reach the mid-90s for most locations, with a few spots potentially nearing the upper 90s during the hottest part of the day.

The humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Heat index values are forecast to range between 100 and 103 degrees each afternoon, creating muggy and uncomfortable conditions across the region.

Rain chances will continue through at least Monday and Tuesday, with isolated to scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours.

Activity is expected to become more widespread later in the day, bringing periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and localized downpours.

While a strong storm or two cannot be completely ruled out, widespread severe weather is not expected over the next several days.

Looking ahead, little change is expected in the overall weather pattern.

Stagnant high pressure positioned to the south will keep Central Florida locked into a typical summer setup, featuring hot afternoons, elevated humidity, and daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast trends suggest this pattern could persist for the next seven to ten days, meaning residents should prepare for continued heat and routine afternoon storm chances throughout the week.

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