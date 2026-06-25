STUDY: Poor teen sleep tied to worse adult health

Adolescents with irregular sleep schedules, social jet lag, or insomnia symptoms may face long-term health consequences, as a recent study found that these factors were associated with poorer overall health and increased odds of hospitalization in young adulthood.

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The study, presented at SLEEP 2026, highlighted the importance of addressing sleep problems early to protect future health and well-being.

From Medscape:

“The study drew on data from 2011 participants (53% female) in the Future of Families and Child Wellbeing Study who completed sleep and health assessments at ages 15 and 22. A subset of 295 participants wore wrist actigraphy at ages 15 and 22, providing objective sleep data.

The odds of an overnight hospital stay in the past 12 months at age 22 were higher for those who had specific sleep difficulties at age 15.

For example, greater social jet lag at age 15 was associated with nearly a 2.5-fold increase in the odds of an overnight hospital stay by age 22.

In addition, greater night-to-night variability in sleep onset nearly doubled the odds of hospitalization (odds ratio, 1.95), whereas adolescents who reported difficulty falling asleep at least twice weekly had a 66% greater likelihood of an overnight hospital stay during young adulthood.

The researchers also found that later wake times during adolescence predicted lower odds of reporting very good or excellent health at age 22. "

The findings underscored the need for clinicians to assess and address sleep habits in adolescent patients to promote optimal health outcomes.

“Improving youth sleep regularity and insomnia symptoms among youth may protect young adult health, well-being, and overall quality of life,” lead author Gina M. Mathew, PhD, with Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, said in a statement.

While the study cannot establish causality, it adds to existing evidence linking poor sleep in adolescence to adverse long-term health effects.

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