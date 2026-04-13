STUDY: Men and women with obesity face very different hidden health risks

New research presented at the European Congress on Obesity reveals significant differences in how obesity affects men and women.

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Men with obesity are more likely to accumulate abdominal fat, while women experience widespread inflammation and elevated cholesterol levels.

These findings could lead to more personalized treatment strategies for individuals living with obesity.

The study, conducted at Dokuz Eylul University in Turkey, highlights the importance of gender-specific research in understanding the pathology and management of obesity.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings and explore the biological processes behind these differences.

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