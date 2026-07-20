Study links parents’ device distraction to insecure attachment in teens

A recent study suggests that teenagers who perceive their parents as frequently distracted by mobile devices may exhibit signs of insecure attachment.

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Insecure attachment can lead to anxiety, difficulty forming relationships, and poorer mental and physical health outcomes.

The study from Newport Healthcare highlights the importance of parents being mindful of their device use and prioritizing meaningful communication with their children.

The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, surveyed 600 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 from across the United States.

“We proved there’s a relationship that a parent who’s on their device and really marginalizing their child and not paying attention can really have an unfavorable impact on attachment security, which is everything,” said Dr. Don Grant, a media psychologist and Newport Healthcare’s national advisor of healthy device management.

Researchers recommend acknowledging a child’s attempt to connect, setting boundaries for device use, and ensuring children feel seen and heard.

The findings emphasize the need for intentional device use and prioritizing quality time with children to foster secure attachment and healthy relationships.

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