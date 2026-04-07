STUDY: Grip strength linked to dementia risk

Research shows that lifestyle choices and chronic illnesses can impact dementia risk, with physical activity, particularly grip strength, playing a crucial role in reducing cognitive decline.

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Studies suggest that maintaining grip strength, especially in middle age, can lead to better neurological health later in life.

Grip strength is an indicator of total body strength, which is linked to overall cognitive function.

Strengthening grip involves a full-body commitment and can be measured using a hand dynamometer.

Building muscle strength in middle age may help maintain brain health and reduce dementia risk, making it crucial to prioritize strength-building between ages 45 and 65.

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