Study finds potential irreversible effects of screen time on kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — Doctors are raising concerns about the potential long-term developmental effects of screen time on children.

A recent review in the journal “Brain Health” warns that heavy screen use may replace activities essential for building social, motor and language skills, with some impacts potentially irreversible.

The review suggests it could take decades before the full extent of screen time’s effects on children’s development is known.

To mitigate these potential issues, the review recommends that parents limit their children’s screen time.

It also encourages parents to create more opportunities for children to interact with other people.

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