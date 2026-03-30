Study finds cannabis reshapes memories

A recent study from Washington State University revealed that smoking cannabis can distort and reshape memories.

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The study, led by Carrie Cuttler and Ryan McLaughlin, recruited 120 regular cannabis users and found that cannabis significantly impacted most memory measures, particularly false memory and source memory.

The research, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, showed that cannabis impairs various types of memory, including everyday tasks like remembering appointments and conversations.

Researchers found that THC consumption led to recalling words that were never presented and difficulties in tasks like remembering to do something later.

The study highlighted the broad disruptions caused by moderate THC doses on memory systems, emphasizing the need for informed decisions about the risks and benefits of cannabis use.

Episodic content memory, the ability to remember personally experienced events, was not significantly impacted by cannabis use, highlighting the need for more research on the short-term cognitive effects of cannabis.

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