Strong storms target Central Florida Tuesday with damaging wind and heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and thunderstorms are getting an early start across Central Florida once again Tuesday, with a few showers already moving through parts of Sumter and Lake counties during the morning hours.

Forecasters say widely scattered showers will continue developing from southwest to northeast throughout the day.

As those storms interact with the East Coast sea breeze later this afternoon, the greatest chance for heavier rain and stronger thunderstorms will shift toward the Interstate 95 corridor.

A few storms could produce wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph, along with heavy downpours that may lead to reduced visibility and ponding on roadways.

Residents along the Space Coast and other communities near I-95 should be prepared for rapidly changing weather during the afternoon and evening commute.

The unsettled pattern continues through the middle of the week, but showers and storms are expected to return to a more typical summertime schedule on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storms will mainly develop during the afternoon and evening hours, with the highest coverage expected across inland communities.

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm over the next several days, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Orlando is expected to reach around 90 degrees Tuesday.

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