Stormy weekend ahead for Central Florida with daily rain chances

, Fla. — Just a couple of spotty showers popped up on Friday, but higher rain chances are ahead for the weekend.

Spotty activity will end by mid-evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Slightly higher rain chances arrive on Saturday, but a washout is not expected. The best chance for storms will be in the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

CENTRAL FL WEATHER AM 5-6-26 Just a couple of spotty showers popped up Friday, but higher rain chances are ahead for the weekend.

The storm chances increase further as the weekend closes out. Expect scattered PM showers and storms Sunday, with temps in the upper 80s.

A more active weather pattern will develop next week. We’ll see the threat of afternoon storms Monday and Tuesday, with temps holding in the upper 80s.

CENTRAL FL WEATHER AM 5-6-26 Just a couple of spotty showers popped up Friday, but higher rain chances are ahead for the weekend.

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The unsettled weather will likely persist for much of next week, with daily storm chances. Temps will remain in the upper 80s.

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