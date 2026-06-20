Stormy Juneteenth gives way to a slightly cooler weekend

, Fla. — It was a hot and stormy Juneteenth, but some changes are ahead for the rest of the holiday weekend.

The rain and storms will wind down this evening, with variable clouds overnight. Morning lows will only fall into the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, June 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Slightly cooler temps are expected for Saturday. Showers and storms will develop much earlier, reducing temperatures across the area. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Father’s Day looks warm with scattered storms expected. The bulk of the activity will hold off until the afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, June 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Some drier air begins to move in starting next week. Lower coverage of storms is expected on Monday, with highs back in the mid-90s.

It stays warm for the middle of next week, with just a few widely scattered storms anticipated. Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, June 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Storm chances increase late next week as deeper moisture returns to the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group