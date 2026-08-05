Stepson arrested in murder of missing 71-year-old Orange County man, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead, and his stepson has been arrested in connection with his killing, according to Orange County deputies.

Investigators announced Wednesday that Jorge Vazquez-Escutia, who was reported missing Tuesday, was the victim of a homicide.

Deputies arrested Jose L. Proano, 44, on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to investigators, evidence uncovered during the investigation indicates Proano killed and dismembered Vazquez-Escutia before attempting to conceal the crime by disposing of the victim’s body.

Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

The investigation remains active, and officials said no additional details are being released at this time.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Vazquez-Escutia’s loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Proano is being held on a first-degree murder charge as the investigation continues.

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