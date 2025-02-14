State Sen. Geraldine Thompson passes away at 76 following surgery complications

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State Senator and political leader Geraldine Thompson passed away at the age of 76 following complications from knee replacement surgery, according to a statement from her family.

Thompson was a member of the Democratic Party and served as a member of the Florida State Senate from the 15th district.

A veteran member of the Florida Legislature, she previously served as a member of the Florida State Senate from 2012 to 2016, representing parts of Orlando and western Orange County.

She also served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives, from 2006 to 2012.

She later returned as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing the 44th District from 2018 to 2022.

Read the full statement from her family:

With profound sadness, the family announces the passing of Senator Geraldine Thompson, a giant here in Florida and the matriarch of the family. Surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully following complications from knee replacement surgery. Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state. Her tireless work in education, healthcare, and civil rights, including her leadership to establish the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando, reflected her unwavering commitment to creating a better world for future generations. As the family navigates this difficult time, the family asks for privacy to mourn and honor her legacy. In the coming days, the family will share details about her funeral services. Senator Thompson’s family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support from everyone who knew and admired her. The world is a better place because of her. — With love and gratitude, The Family of Geraldine Thompson

