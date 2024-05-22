Starliner’s first crewed mission faces another delay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and Boeing are looking for a new launch date after announcing another delay for the Starliner test mission.

The crewed mission to the International Space Station was most recently scheduled to lift off aboard an Atlas V rocket on Saturday, May 25.

But on Tuesday, officials said that won’t happen.

Teams had been working to address a helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module.

NASA said the the next possible launch time is still being discussed.

Starliner was originally scheduled to launch on May 6 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When it does launch, the mission’s crew will include veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

