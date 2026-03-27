Social media star ‘Clavicular’ arrested after allegedly instigating fight at Kissimmee Airbnb

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said a popular social star was arrested after an incident at an Airbnb near Kissimmee.

Officials said 20-year-old Braden Eric Peters, also known by his online alias “Clavicular,” and a 24-year-old woman are wanted for battery following a physical altercation.

Peters is accused of instigating a fight between two women and posting the video to social media to exploit them, according to a report.

Osceola County deputies said the incident happened before they responded to the rental property just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 2.

A 19-year-old woman reported to deputies that Violet Marie Lentz had battered her during an altercation at the home.

Investigators said the incident took place inside a residence rented by Peters.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, neither Peters nor Lentz emerged from the house to speak with deputies when they arrived to investigate the initial report.

Investigators eventually completed the case after reviewing videos and interviewing witnesses.

Detectives determined that Peters instigated the fight and later posted it on social media to exploit the two women.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Peters on charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery.

Deputies said Peters was eventually booked into the Broward County Jail.

A warrant was also issued for Lentz on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Peters has around 1.6 to 1.8 million followers across multiple online social media accounts.

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