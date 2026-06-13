Soccer matches may drive pizza demand in Florida for 2026 World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida soccer fans may be reaching for pizza boxes during next year’s World Cup, according to a new study.

Vegas Insider ranked Florida as the No. 9 state most likely to order pizza during the 2026 World Cup.

The study looked at Google Trends search interest for “pizza near me” across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., during eight major soccer events in 2025.

Researchers used those events as a way to project possible pizza delivery demand during the World Cup.

Florida had a 2025 game-day average score of 59 and a next-day average score of 65, according to the study.

The study said Florida was the largest state in the projected top 10 and the only Sun Belt “mega-market” to make the list.

Researchers pointed to Miami’s Latin soccer fanbase as a driver of match-day demand, with Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville also adding consistent volume.

Miami is one of the U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Rhode Island and Delaware topped the list, followed by Ohio, South Dakota and Pennsylvania.

The study also found that pizza demand appeared to rise after matches in most places. In 44 of 51 measured markets, search interest for “pizza near me” was higher the day after a soccer match than on game day itself.

Vegas Insider said the rankings are based on search interest, not actual pizza sales.

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